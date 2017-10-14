Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Update Coming October 16, Details Revealed - News

Capcom will release a new update for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite on October 16. This is one day before the release of the Black Panther, Sigma and Monster Hunter DLC.





View the patch notes below:

General (These changes will go live on PlayStation 4 and PC on October 16, and on Xbox One at a later date.)

When an opponent has been hit by three special “grab” projectiles in a single combo, they will automatically be affected by a spiral hit stun, causing them to be invincible and sent into the air. Players can also counter tag out of these attacks. Affected moves: Spider-Man – LP/HP Web Ball (including air versions) Frank – LK/HK Hammer Throw

Can perform air recovery in eight directions when recovering from certain unique hits in the air. Affected moves: Dante – Bee Hive Chun-Li – Spinning Bird Kick (including air version), Kikosho, Hoyokusen Chris – Sweep Combo Doctor Strange – Bolts of Balthakk

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to block during the last frame of crouching block recovery.

Fixed an issue that caused a connection error to occur when continuously performing successful grabs in an online match.

Increased throw invincibility during air recovery from 3F to 5F.

Fixed comboing into another combo using the Mind Surge throw.

Characters (These changes will go live across all platforms in the update on October 16.)

Dante Fixed a bug when taking damage during Tempest that caused Dante’s position to change from the location where he took that damage.

Captain America Fixed bug(s) so that properties of moves without the shield match those with the shield. (ex: forward jumping during forward ground dash without the shield did not have dash momentum) Fixed a bug causing backflip (without shield) to be invincible from start up. Fixed a bug that caused his back ground throw to not do damage and had a shorter knockback distance. Fixed a bug where jumping forward during a back ground dash (with shield) had dash momentum. Fixed a bug that caused him to not face the opponent when behind them while activating Charging Star and Hyper Charging Star.

Dormammu Fixed a bug that allowed players to cancel Dark Spell: Creation after LK/HK Dark Hole with Flight. Fixed a bug that allowed players to cancel Dark Spell: Creation after LK/HK Purification with Flight.

Doctor Strange

Fixed bug where when there are 3 Graces of Hoggoth HP traps on screen and Flames of the Faltine is used from a higher position, the fired laser VFX disappears.



Fixed bug causing one Grace of Hoggoth to remain on screen after activating Flames of the Faltine in certain situations.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



