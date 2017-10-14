Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier Trailer Introduces Clarence - News

Imaginati Studios released a new trailer for Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier that introduces Clarence. The game is set between Dawn of Planet of Apes and War for the Planet of Apes.

Here is an overview:

Meet Clarence, confidant to Khan. After fleeing battle and his wife being killed by a soldier, Khan needs guidance. What should Clarence tell the apes to do: Go Back For Revenge or Leave And Seek Peace? Tell us which choice you would make in the comments below. How Will You Lead?



Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier is a narrative adventure game of conquest, betrayal, and survival. Coming soon for PS4 and later for Xbox One and PC, the morally and ethically challenging choices you make will influence how the story plays out for both the Apes and Humans. Come on a journey as we introduce the backstories of major game characters.

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC this fall.

