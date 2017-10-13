PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Global Lifetime Sales – August 2017 Update - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in August 2017 shows how the Nintendo Switch is slowly gaining marketshare on the Xbox One and is nearly keeping up with monthly sales of the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch passed the six million mark. The PS4 has sold 62.93 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 30.89 million units, and the Switch 6.08 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 63 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 31 percent, and the Switch six percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 62,930,402

Xbox One Total Sales: 30,894,186

Switch Total Sales: 56,078,757

During the month of August 2017, the PS4 outsold the Switch by 48,465 units for the month and the Xbox One by 458,409 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 409,944 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the PlayStation 4 is up, while the Xbox One is down. The PlayStation 4 is up 152,977 units and the Xbox One is down 153,335 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 43 percent. The Switch accounted for 40 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 17 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 740,648

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 282,239

Switch Monthly Sales: 692,183

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

