F1 2017 Sells an Estimated 170,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 191 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The racing game from Codemasters - F1 2017 - sold 170,427 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending August 26.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 125,797 units sold (74%), compared to 335,660 units sold on the Xbox One (21%) and 9,445 units on Windows PC (5%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 143,404 units sold (84%), compared to 5,731 units sold in the US (3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 29,004 units in the UK, 30,675 units in Germany, and 20,619 units in France.

F1 2017 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on August 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

