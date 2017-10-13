Cuphead Tops 1 Million Units Sold - News

/ 485 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Studio MDHR has announced Cuphead has sold more than one million units and gone platinum in just two weeks.

"We have worked tirelessly over the past few years to deliver a game that remained true to our vision and we are both humbled and excited that so many people from around the world are playing Cuphead – it truly makes it all worth it," reads a blog post from the developer.

Cuphead is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles