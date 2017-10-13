Cuphead Tops 1 Million Units Sold

Cuphead Tops 1 Million Units Sold - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 485 Views

Developer Studio MDHR has announced Cuphead has sold more than one million units and gone platinum in just two weeks.  

"We have worked tirelessly over the past few years to deliver a game that remained true to our vision and we are both humbled and excited that so many people from around the world are playing Cuphead – it truly makes it all worth it," reads a blog post from the developer.

Cuphead is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

11 Comments

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (1 hour ago)

Massive success, congratulations!

  • +4
monocle_layton
monocle_layton (1 hour ago)

Good. Hope they gain massive recognition for their outstanding work.

  • +4
gcwy
gcwy (1 hour ago)

Excellent. Well deserved. MS' indies have been killing it this gen.

  • +2
slab_of_bacon
slab_of_bacon (1 hour ago)

I'm so tempted to buy this.

  • +2
Areym
Areym (1 hour ago)

Well deserved, and well worth the wait

  • +2
malistix1985
malistix1985 (2 hours ago)

Well deserved, great new IP

  • +2
Rob5VGC
Rob5VGC (45 minutes ago)

Congrats.

  • +1
Bandorr
Bandorr (1 hour ago)

Always glad to see games sell well on steam. Means greater chance that more games will escape from w10 store.

  • +1
GoOnKid
GoOnKid (2 hours ago)

Sweet!

  • +1
Suke
Suke (13 minutes ago)

Congrants, well earn.....chance of a PS4 or Swtich port? :)

  • 0
Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (1 hour ago)

Sigh... if only it was on PS4 or Vita.

  • -4
Rob5VGC
Rob5VGC (45 minutes ago)

Please don't start this.

  • +4