Cuphead Tops 1 Million Units Sold

Developer Studio MDHR has announced Cuphead has sold more than one million units and gone platinum in just two weeks.
"We have worked tirelessly over the past few years to deliver a game that remained true to our vision and we are both humbled and excited that so many people from around the world are playing Cuphead – it truly makes it all worth it," reads a blog post from the developer.
Cuphead is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.
Massive success, congratulations!
Good. Hope they gain massive recognition for their outstanding work.
Excellent. Well deserved. MS' indies have been killing it this gen.
I'm so tempted to buy this.
Well deserved, and well worth the wait
Well deserved, great new IP
Congrats.
Always glad to see games sell well on steam. Means greater chance that more games will escape from w10 store.
Sweet!
Congrants, well earn.....chance of a PS4 or Swtich port? :)
Sigh... if only it was on PS4 or Vita.
Please don't start this.
