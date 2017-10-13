Spencer: Xbox One X is Not for Everyone - News

Microsoft is less than one month away from launching the Xbox One X and head of Xbox Phil Spencer has stated that the new console isn't for everyone and the Xbox One S is the console that will sell the best.

"Xbox One S will be the market leader for us. It's the more affordable console. It plays all the same games," Spencer told GameSpot. "It will be the console that sells.





"Whether you're on a 1080p TV or a 4K TV, you're going to have a great experience. But it's not for everybody. It's like when we built the Xbox One Elite controller, we didn't try to say to everybody, 'If you need an extra controller, go buy the Elite controller.' We sold a ton of those controllers. We know in the gaming segment, there are a lot of people who play games casually and there's also people where gaming is their number one hobby.

"Their number one form of entertainment, and we want to give them the very best experience. I've played games in true 4K with HDR, and they look fantastic. But it doesn't mean everybody has to do that. So we're giving gamers a choice. Whether we've pushed the innovation too far? It's hard to do that with gamers. I guess we'll see; I feel very confident in the product we have coming to market."

The Xbox One X will launch on November 7 for $499.

