The Flame in the Flood on Switch Beat Out All Other Platforms

posted 5 hours ago

Curve Digital released indie roguelike, The Flame in the Flood, on the Nintendo Switch on Thursday and in just one day it beat out the companies expectations.

What a week: Flame in the Flood has absolutely smashed it on Switch and Bomber Crew is our most wishlisted game prior to launch ever. — Simon Byron (@byronicman) October 13, 2017

"It’s a real relief having our personal enthusiasm for the Switch being backed up with sales success," publishing director Simon Byron told MCVUK. "It’s been incredibly frustrating only having anecdotal evidence about the buzz for Switch titles, so we’ve been genuinely desperate to get a game out there so we could get some hard data ourselves.

"There was a real buzz in the office this morning – [managing director] Jason [Perkins] was in before me, which is very rare indeed – and it was specifically due to the excitement of seeing figures. I had a number in my head which I would be very pleased with – and it was a third over that.

"Indeed, it’s fair to say it’s had its best ever day on any console since we’ve been publishing it, beating any other format we have launched on. It’s done just under half of our first full month forecast in a day.

"There are always nerves around launching a new title – and particularly on a new format – but The Flame In The Flood is a perfect fit on Switch and we’re delighted it’s been received so well. Next up for us on Switch will be Serial Cleaner, with Human: Fall Flat following in December."

