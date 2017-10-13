South Park: The Fractured but Whole Season Pass Details Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 270 Views
Ubisoft has announced the content included in the South Park: The Fractured but Whole Season Pass.
The Season Pass includes the following DLC:
- “Danger Deck” – Players will have to face the ultimate combat challenge in Doctor Timothy’s Danger Deck . They will be able to unlock exclusive costumes and artifacts. “Danger Deck” will be available for $5.99 on December 2017.
- “From Dusk till Casa Bonita” – A new story where players will team up with The Coon and Mysterion to defeat a demonic presence at Casa Bonita. This content will be available for $11.99 in 2018.
- “Bring the Crunch” – Introduces a new story, including an all new superhero class. It will be available for $11.99 in 2018.
The Season Pass will also includes the following day one DLC:
- “Relics of Zaron” – Costume and perks pack. It will be available for $4.99 on October 17.
- “Towelie: Your Gaming Bud” – In-game buddy giving tips. It will be available for $1.99 on October 24.
South Park: The Fractured But Whole will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 17.
My problem with DLC is that you that you buy a Season Pass for $15 and that is a gamble... who knows if the content is good. If you do not buy season pass you pay more individually for the items, but you get to pick and choose. If you wait long enough they will release a version with everything on the disc (kind of, everything is downloaded for the most part), but risk some of the game being spoiled. I am in the boat where I wait until the full game releases at a discounted price (Anywhere below $30). Kind of a bummer when your friends don't worry about the money and pay full price (or scalp of Gray market), but sometimes it's an advantage when I can play with them.
