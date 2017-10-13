South Park: The Fractured but Whole Season Pass Details Released - News

Ubisoft has announced the content included in the South Park: The Fractured but Whole Season Pass.



The Season Pass includes the following DLC:

“Danger Deck” – Players will have to face the ultimate combat challenge in Doctor Timothy’s Danger Deck . They will be able to unlock exclusive costumes and artifacts. “Danger Deck” will be available for $5.99 on December 2017.

– Players will have to face the ultimate combat challenge in Doctor Timothy’s Danger Deck . They will be able to unlock exclusive costumes and artifacts. “Danger Deck” will be available for $5.99 on December 2017. “From Dusk till Casa Bonita” – A new story where players will team up with The Coon and Mysterion to defeat a demonic presence at Casa Bonita. This content will be available for $11.99 in 2018.

– A new story where players will team up with The Coon and Mysterion to defeat a demonic presence at Casa Bonita. This content will be available for $11.99 in 2018. “Bring the Crunch” – Introduces a new story, including an all new superhero class. It will be available for $11.99 in 2018.

The Season Pass will also includes the following day one DLC:

“Relics of Zaron” – Costume and perks pack. It will be available for $4.99 on October 17.

– Costume and perks pack. It will be available for $4.99 on October 17. “Towelie: Your Gaming Bud” – In-game buddy giving tips. It will be available for $1.99 on October 24.



South Park: The Fractured But Whole will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 17.

