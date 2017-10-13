Crazy Justice to Feature Cross Network Play Between Switch, Xbox One and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Black Riddles Studio announced the upcoming third-person shooter Crazy Justice will feature cross-network play between the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Players on the three platforms will be able to play with others on different online multiplayer networks, but will also have the option of choosing to play only with players on the same platform.

The game is still looking to be funded on Fig. It has currently raised 74 percent of its $30,000 goal with 6 days remaining.

Crazy Justice is planned for release across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

