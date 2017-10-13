Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux Trailer Features Jack Frost - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Atlus has released a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux that features Jack Frost and Jack O’Lantern.



View it below:

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on October 26 in Japan, and early 2018 in North America and Europe.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles