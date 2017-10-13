Pokken Tournament DX Update Adds Online Team Battle and More - News

posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo has announced a new update for Pokken Tournament DX that adds online team battles, groups in group match, ability to record Pokemon movements, and other adjustments.





Here is a list of the new features:

Online Team Battles – Team Battles will be available to play with friends online. Pick three Pokémon each and head into battle to enjoy heated fights with other players.

– Team Battles will be available to play with friends online. Pick three Pokémon each and head into battle to enjoy heated fights with other players. Official Groups in Group Match – Official groups from Pokkén Tournament DX will be open in the Group Match online battle mode. Coming soon after the update, there will be official Group Matches where players can battle to receive new special titles.

– Official groups from Pokkén Tournament DX will be open in the Group Match online battle mode. Coming soon after the update, there will be official Group Matches where players can battle to receive new special titles. Record Pokemon Movements – In Practice Mode’s Free Training, a new function to record Pokemon movements in battle will be added. You’ll be able to control the opposing Pokemon and record its movements so you can play them back when you’re training to help improve your skills.

– In Practice Mode’s Free Training, a new function to record Pokemon movements in battle will be added. You’ll be able to control the opposing Pokemon and record its movements so you can play them back when you’re training to help improve your skills. Enhanced Experience – Several other adjustments are in development which will help to improve gameplay.

Pokken Tournament DX is available now for the Nintendo Switch.



