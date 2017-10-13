Koei Tecmo Releases 4 Trailers for the Upcoming Warriors Games on Switch - News

Koei Tecmo has released trailers for the Nintendo Switch versions of Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires, Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada, and Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate.

View the trailer below:







Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires, Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada, and Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on November 9.



