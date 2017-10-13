Original Xbox Backwards Compatibility Still on Track for 2017 - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with GameSpot confirmed original Xbox backwards compatibility is still coming to the Xbox One in 2017.

"We're close, we're really close," Spencer said when about Xbox backwards compatibility. "I have a little dashboard I go to and I can see all the games [and] where they are in getting approvals in the pipeline. I know the games that are coming for the original Xbox but I don't think we've announced them all. We have to do this in partnership with partners, but we're still on track. I feel really good. The games look great."

"Oh yeah," added Spencer when asked about it coming in 2017. "There's some stuff we're going to talk about in that space in terms of how compatibility's going to work on [Xbox One] X specifically that I think people will find pretty interesting.

"Some of the games hold up really well; some of them don't. But the gameplay mechanics and the smile [you got] on your face 15 years ago playing those games, those are things that are still there. I see it, like getting back to playing Crimson Skies, [it's] fantastic, and the game actually looks really good even though it's obviously been around."

