Destiny 2 PC Specs Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 518 Views
Activision has released the PC minimum and recommended system requirements for Destiny 2.
Destiny 2 minimum PC system requirements:
- CPU: Intel
Intel Core i3-3250 3.5 GHz or Intel Pentium G4560 3.5 GHz
- CPU: AMD
AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz
- GPU: Nvidia
Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or GTX 1050 2GB
- GPU: AMD
AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB
- RAM
6 GB
- OS
Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage
68 GB
Destiny 2 recommended PC system requirements:
- CPU: Intel
Intel Core i5-2400 3.4 GHz or i5 7400 3.5 GHz
- CPU: AMD
AMD Ryzen R5 1600X 3.6 GHz
- GPU: Nvidia
Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or GTX 1060 6GB
- GPU: AMD
AMD R9 390 8GB
- RAM
8 GB
- OS
Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage
68 GB
Wow my 2500k is in the recommended range. Papa bless Bungie.
Wow this actually sounds pretty well optimized based on these recommended specs.
Or just not very demanding.
In this case it seems to be a mix of both.
- +2
Compared to MGS5 it's not that well optimized.
The recommended specs for MGS5 is a GTX760.
But it could be that this is just another: "rather be safe than sorry", thing.
Where the builds that can run Destiny at 'reccomended' settings will be "lesser" cards.
- 0
To be fair, MGSV was a last gen game.
It was designed to run on hardware that is today, over ten years old.
I would say (without have any direct evidence) that Destiny 2 is probably a more intensive game to run.
Either that, or the industry has stagnated.
- 0
Processors from 2011 as recommended, yep, lets hope the next generation pushes processing power a bit more, eithe rway, 60 fps here i come
specs or reqs?
