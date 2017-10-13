Destiny 2 PC Specs Released - News

Activision has released the PC minimum and recommended system requirements for Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 minimum PC system requirements:

CPU: Intel

Intel Core i3-3250 3.5 GHz or Intel Pentium G4560 3.5 GHz

AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or GTX 1050 2GB

AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

6 GB

Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

68 GB

Destiny 2 recommended PC system requirements:

CPU: Intel

Intel Core i5-2400 3.4 GHz or i5 7400 3.5 GHz

AMD Ryzen R5 1600X 3.6 GHz

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or GTX 1060 6GB

AMD R9 390 8GB

8 GB

Windows 10 64-bit

68 GB

Destiny 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch for Windows PC worldwide on October 24.

