Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Launches for PS4 December 8 in North America - News

/ 492 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Aksys Games announced Tokyo Xanadu eX+ will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on December 8.

After much waffling I can say #TokyoXanaduEX for the #PS4 comes out December 8th in NA! Pre-order the LE or be sad!https://t.co/KA5tdJyn4t pic.twitter.com/OxzaDqWKVd — Aksys Games (@aksysgames) October 12, 2017

Here is an overview of the game:

Aksys Games and Falcom are proud to present Tokyo Xanadu eX+; a massive action RPG! 10 years ago, a colossal earthquake devastated Tokyo and changed the lives of its inhabitants forever. The city has since been rebuilt and life has slowly returned to a semblance of normalcy. However, behind the veil of this newly rebuilt metropolis lies another world, one with a sinister secret. The earthquake that originally destroyed Tokyo was actually caused by the emergence of a mysterious and lethal shadow world known as Eclipse. Now, action must be taken to thwart the legions of Eclipse and ensure the protection of peace!

Key Features:

New Scenarios – Enjoy unique tales of the Wielders that weren’t depicted in the main story. Once you’ve completed the game, get access to an all new quest and carry on the adventure!

– Enjoy unique tales of the Wielders that weren’t depicted in the main story. Once you’ve completed the game, get access to an all new quest and carry on the adventure! New Playable Character, New Monsters, Dungeons and Bosses – Play as the mysterious knight, White Shroud. Brandish unrivaled strength and the powers of light to take down vile monsters and vicious bosses! Plus, new dungeons filled with fierce new monster types and giant bosses to battle!

– Play as the mysterious knight, White Shroud. Brandish unrivaled strength and the powers of light to take down vile monsters and vicious bosses! Plus, new dungeons filled with fierce new monster types and giant bosses to battle! New Modes: “Time Attack” and “Boss Rush” – In Time Attack, defeat various bosses that appear in the main story as quickly as possible. In Boss Rush mode, you can battle each boss one after the other.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles