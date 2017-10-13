Superbeat: Xonic Launches for Switch in November - News

PM Studios announced Superbeat: Xonic will launch for the Nintendo Switch physically and digitally in North America on November 21, and digitally in Europe on November 30. A physical release will follow in Europe on December 8.

The game will feature 65 songs and seven additional tracks available for free via DLC on release date. This includes:

“Rackin’ Gravity” by 7 Sequence “Neko-kun” by Basiscape “Select, Start” by Steven Silo “Donut Island” by Steven Silo “Oh-Wei-Oh” by Bentley Jones “Stutta 2.0” by Bentley Jones “Talk 2 U” by Bentley Jones

