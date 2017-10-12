Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Sells an Estimated 596,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The action adventure game from Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog - Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - sold 596,237 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending August 26.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 377,850 units sold (63%), compared to 116,148 units sold in the US (19%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 75,633 units in the UK, 60,843 units in Germany, and 56,551 units in France.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on August 22 and in Europe on August 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

