Madden NFL 18 Sells an Estimated 938,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 368 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The American football sports game from EA Sports - Madden NFL 18 - sold 938,065 units first week at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending August 26.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 602,405 units sold (64%), compared to 335,660 units sold on the Xbox One (36%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 667,730 units sold (71%), compared to 65,796 units sold in Europe (37%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 8,421 units in the UK, 21,530 units in Germany, and 5,882 units in France.

Madden NFL 18 released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on August 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles