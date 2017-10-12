Oculus Go VR Headset Launches in 2018 for $199 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Oculus has announced a new standalone virtual reality headset that will release in 2018. The Oculus Go VR headset will release for $199.

It doesn't requires any cables or a smartphone to be used as a display. The device will be "super lightweight" in order to make the best experience for users.

"[The LCD display will] dramatically improve visual clarity and reduce screen door effect," said Oculus. Speakers will be built right into the headset, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

All Gear VR apps will be compatible with Oculus Go.

