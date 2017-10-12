Sony Announces Licensed Mini PS4 Controllers

by William D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 856 Views

Sony has announced it has partnered with accessories firms Hori, Nacon and @Play to release officially licensed third-party mini PlayStation 4 controllers.

The controllers will launch between November and December for an unannounced price point.

View the controllers below:

Thanks MCVUK.

6 Comments

Xen
Xen (3 hours ago)

The Hori ones are super cute. Also, no lightbar!

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (4 hours ago)

The controller to give your little brother!

LivingMetal
LivingMetal (2 hours ago)

Why...?

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (3 hours ago)

They're wired controllers?? :/

Zkuq
Zkuq (4 hours ago)

Those Hori controllers are really strange.

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (4 hours ago)

Finally, a controller for Trump's hands! So considerate on Sony's part : )

