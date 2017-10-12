Sony Announces Licensed Mini PS4 Controllers - News

posted 5 hours ago

Sony has announced it has partnered with accessories firms Hori, Nacon and @Play to release officially licensed third-party mini PlayStation 4 controllers.

The controllers will launch between November and December for an unannounced price point.

View the controllers below:

Thanks MCVUK.

