Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 2 Release Date Revealed - News

Square Enix has announced Episode 2 of Life is Strange: Before the Storm titled Brave New World will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 19.

View the teaser trailer here.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview:

As Chloe and Rachel’s family life continues to crumble, their friendship blossoms and the two girls discuss running away together. But before they can go, Chloe gets involved with an errand for Frank Bowers which puts her in a dangerous situation and exposes an uglier side to Arcadia Bay…

