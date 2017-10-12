Kai-ri-Sei Million Arthur VR Out Now in the West - News

Square Enix has partnered with Vive Studios to release the Windows PC version of Kai-ri-Sei Million Arthur VR in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. It is available today for $39.99 for the HTC Vive.





Here is an overview of the game:

A tale of one million Arthurs vying to be the one true king. The vivid world of “Million Arthur” comes to life in Virtual Reality with HTC VIVE. Jump into the battle for Britain with an immersive card battle experience and lead Britain to victory Kai-ri-Sei Million Arthur VR is a card battle RPG built specifically for Virtual Reality for HTC Vive. Four unlikely heroes–a mercenary, a thief, a merchant, and a diva–have drawn the sword Excalibur, each earning the name of “Arthur” as proof they were found worthy to rule. However, Britain is at war with an invading force, and these unlikely kings are not yet up to the task of defending the kingdom. Amidst the chaos, they are whisked away to Castle Hebrides where they will undergo proper training. Far removed from Camelot, they become unexpectedly forced to draw their blades against more threatening adversaries… Immerse yourself in the VR world of Million Arthur and prove that you deserve to be called the one true king!

Kai-ri-Sei Million Arthur VR is currently available for PSVR and PC in Japan.

