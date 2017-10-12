Horizon: Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds Expansion Environment Trailer Released - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has a new trailer for Horizon: Zero Dawn expansion - The Frozen Wilds - that introduces the new environments.



View it below:

The Frozen Wilds will launch on November 7 for $19.99.



