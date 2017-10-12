Brawlhalla Launches October 17 - News

Blue Mammoth Games announced the free-to-play platform fighter Brawlhalla will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on October 17. The game is currently in Early Access.

In Brawlhalla, the greatest fighters throughout history battle for supremacy in the Grand Tournament of Valhalla. Each of Brawlhalla’s 34 Legends possesses their own abilities and a distinct combination of two weapons, providing every player thirsty for glory options suited to their playstyle. Warriors can show off their might in a variety of online and offline game modes including ranked queues, free-for-all competitions supporting up to eight players, 1v1 and 2v2 matches, Bomsketball, Brawlball, Snowbrawl and other game modes. When PS4-PC cross-play becomes available, all warriors will be able to compete against one another whether their preferred weapon is PS4 or PC.

