Need for Speed: Payback Gets Story Trailer - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Electronic Arts and Ghost Games have released the story trailer for Need for Speed: Payback.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Bring Down the House

Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, you and your crew are reunited by a search for vengeance against The House, a nefarious cartel that rules the city’s casinos, criminals, and cops. In this corrupt gambler’s paradise, the stakes are high and The House always wins. Play a variety of events as Tyler, Mac, and Jess. Earn the respect of the Valley’s underground and compete in the ultimate race to finally take down The House.

Meet the Crew

Tyler ‘Ty’ Ramirez – A natural-born racer, Ty possesses killer racing instincts and an unwavering will to win that make him a formidable opponent whether in a street race or on the drag strip.

– A natural-born racer, Ty possesses killer racing instincts and an unwavering will to win that make him a formidable opponent whether in a street race or on the drag strip. Jessica ‘Jess’ Miller – Jess is a runner, a driver for hire to the rich and infamous who can get you out of trouble no matter how volatile the situation.

– Jess is a runner, a driver for hire to the rich and infamous who can get you out of trouble no matter how volatile the situation. Sean ‘Mac’ McAlister – Mac is the crew’s drift and off-road specialist, a happy-go-lucky driver with a flashy, unpredictable style. He loves getting down and dirty on the trail, or executing that flawless line around a tight corner.

Ways to Play

The Racer – Put your foot to the floor and never hold back. Bring home the win, speed is everything.

– Put your foot to the floor and never hold back. Bring home the win, speed is everything. The Wheelman – Perform high-risk, high-reward jobs, just keep a look out for the cops.

– Perform high-risk, high-reward jobs, just keep a look out for the cops. The Showman – Head off-road and kick up the sand and dust, don’t let the tarmac contain you.

Major Players

Ravindra ‘Rav’ Chaudhry – Rav is the crew’s mechanical genius. Although he rarely steps out of his workshop, he lets the crew use his garage out in the desert and helps them tune up their rides.

– Rav is the crew’s mechanical genius. Although he rarely steps out of his workshop, he lets the crew use his garage out in the desert and helps them tune up their rides. Lina Navarro – Lina Navarro is the House’s representative on the street racing scene. Although she’s one of Fortune Valley’s top technical racers, she prefers to rely on her street smarts to get ahead.

– Lina Navarro is the House’s representative on the street racing scene. Although she’s one of Fortune Valley’s top technical racers, she prefers to rely on her street smarts to get ahead. Marcus ‘The Gambler’ Weir – Marcus Weir is the apex predator of the Silver Rock casino scene. A relentless risk-taker with a taste for long shots and impossible odds, he has risen through the Fortune Valley scene through wits and guts alone.

Street Leagues

The street leagues of Fortune Valley stand between you and the Outlaw’s Rush. Take on the races and face each league’s boss.

Blockbuster Missions

Failed Heist – Tyler and the rest of the crew set out to steal a super car from under the nose of the Gambler.

– Tyler and the rest of the crew set out to steal a super car from under the nose of the Gambler. Highway Heist – The crew have learned that The House are transporting a car equipped with new technology.

– The crew have learned that The House are transporting a car equipped with new technology. And more… – Take on blockbuster missions and take down The House.

Need for Speed: Payback will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles