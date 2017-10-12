Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Trailer Details New Z-Moves - News

The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer for Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon that details new Z-Moves.

View it below:

"Witness the overwhelming strength of Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma and their Z-Moves, and meet a powered-up Rotom Dex in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon."

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon will launch worldwide for the Nintendo 3DS on November 17.

