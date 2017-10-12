School Girl/Zombie Hunter Opening Trailer Released - News

Aksys Games has released the opening trailer for School Girl/Zombie Hunter.



Set in the Onechanbara universe and taking place at the prestigious “Kirisaku High School” (known for its balanced curriculum of sports and academics), this is a story of survival: five students cut off from the outside world and surrounded by a seemingly endless flood of ravening zombie hordes.



Working together and on their own, each of the five characters has their own trials, tribulations, and triumphs as they all strive for common goals: find the source of the undead infestation, annihilate them with overpowering weaponry and fashionable undergarments, and put an end to this crisis.

School Girl/Zombie Hunter will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on November 17.



