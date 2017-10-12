.hack//G.U. Last Recode Gets New Details - News

■ Vol. 4 Image Visual

The image visual for .hack//G.U. Vol. 4//Reconnection is illustrated by Seiichiro Isasagawa, who is also the character designer of this title. It features 5th Form Haseo, who is the symbol of Vol. 4, and an Ovan who has changed into a different form than he has previously appeared. In new forms, the two will stand alongside each other for a new story.

Behind Haseo and Ovan is the silhouette of a girl that seems to be Kusabila, and an unidentified giant rising to the surface. Who exactly is this giant…?

■ Ovan Joins the Party

◆ Ovan

#1. An Ally to Fight Alongside

Ovan has taken a different road from Haseo in the story up until now, but in Vol. 4, he will become an ally that fights alongside him.

#2. A New Form

Ovan’s left shoulder has changed into the shape of a third arm, and the color also went from sinister red to a gentle blue.

#3. Ovan’s Exclusive Weapon

Ovan’s existing Lost Weapon, “Coming Reincarnation,” has grown into out-of-spec twin guns known as the Lost Weapon, “Sousei Hirameku Oumagatoki.” Ovan is equipped with bayonets in each hand, each with a different form. In his left hand, he has the “Phoenix” (rifle-type) bayonet, and in his right hand, he has the “Qilin” (pistol-type) bayonet.

◆ Battle

#1. Attack with a New Weapon

While calmly walking around the battlefield, rapid-fire each bayonet in turn. Use attack actions suited to the always composed Ovan.

#2. Attack Using Ovan’s Third Arm

Mow down surrounding enemies with a wide ranging attack using Ovan’s bat wing-like third arm. The arm can transform to have huge, sharp claws, which can be used to cut through the enemies in front of you.

◆ Arts

#1. Neighbor of Truth

Ovan jumps and uses each bayonet in addition to the third arm on his left shoulder to fire a three-line blue shockwave. It is a powerful art that attacks a wide range. The shockwave even leaves engravings on the ground.

#2. Neighbor of Restriction

Covers the enemy in a dome-shaped energy, and a great number of third arms appear to skewer them. It is an art in which all enemies inside the dome receive damage.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on November 1 in Japan, and November 3 in North America and Europe.

