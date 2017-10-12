Attack on Titan 2 Details Released - News

Koei Tecmo has released new details on Attack on Titan 2.

Read all the latest details below:

■ Features

An even more faithful recreation of the Attack on Titan world. Fear the more realistic Titans and enjoy the evolved action system for more versatility.

More versatile omni-directional action!

The game offers versatile action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear for greater freedom of movement and precision targeting to counter enhanced Titan movements.

Evolved Titan action for deeper battles!

Titans’ behavior has been adapted to resemble those of the anime and comics. Deadlier Titans will now provide an even more thrilling battle experience.

Experience the Season 2 story of the anime!

The story is based on Season 2 of the anime, and players will be able to immerse themselves into the world of Attack on Titan in greater volume. In addition, the game will include original stories supervised by the series creator Hajime Isayama, allowing players to enjoy untold stories.

Deepen relationships with familiar characters!

In addition to an enhanced action, the game system has also been improved to shed light on the relationships between the characters. Various characters will show sides previously never seen before.

■ Characters

While there were 10 playable characters in the previous release, players can choose from an even larger roster of characters! Over 30 playable characters are planned, beginning with the reveal of new playable characters Miche, Nanaba and Gelgar! Look forward to future updates about which characters will join the roster.

Eren Jaeger (voiced by Yuuki Kaji)

Born and raised in the Shiganshina District, since a child he yearns to see the world beyond the wall. The death of his mother during the Titan breach in 845 fostered his strong urge to wipe out the Titans, and as a result he joined the 104th Cadet Corps. After three years of rigorous training he graduated ranked fifth in his class.

Initially he wanted to join the Scout Regiment rather than the Cadet Corps due to his fascination of venturing beyond the wall and his hatred of Titans. While he is mentally strong and highly motivated, there lies a danger where his anger can throw him into a blinding fit of rage.

Mikasa Ackerman (voiced by Yui Ishikawa)

A rare descendant of Asian blood, when she was a child Eren saved her life when her parents were killed by thieves. Since then she has been inseparable from Eren and joined the 104th Cadet Corps with him, where her hidden talents flourished and she graduated top of their class.

Keeping Eren safe means everything to her as he is her final remaining family. Normally level-headed and composed even in critical situations, she has lost control of herself in situations where Eren is involved.

Armin Arlert (voiced by Marina Inoue)

Born and raised in the Shiganshina District, he is a childhood friend to both Eren and Mikasa and has a deep fascination of the world beyond the wall. He joins the 104th Cadet Corps, and despite his concerns over his physical strenght, his effort allows him to endure the three years of rigorous training. Although he didn’t graduate in the top percentile, he earned top marks in his coursework.

Timid and shy, he feels shameful of himself for always being protected by Eren and Mikasa. However, his excellent analytical ability and good judgement emerge and show his potential as an intellectual soldier.

Levi (voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya)

Lieutenant of the Scout Regiment and leader of the elite Special Operations Squad (also known as the Levi Squad) whose members are hand-picked by Levi himself. Referred to as “Humanity’s Strongest Soldier,” he possesses incredible combat skills and is said to possess the fighting strength of an entire brigade.

He has a rough and neurotic personality, and while he may seem rude he has a strong sense of responsibility and deeply trusts Erwin. He is also an extreme clean freak, and is unsatisfied if the camp is not thoroughly cleaned.

Miche Zacharias (voiced by Kenta Miyake)

Scout Regiment Section Commander, who is the second strongest soldier after Levi and deeply trusts Erwin. He has a keen sense of smell which gives him the ability to detect the proximity of Titans. A taciturn man with the strange habit of sniffing someone when he meets them for the first time and then snorting out a laugh.

Nanaba (voiced by Asami Shimoda)

An experienced and highly skilled soldier even among the elite members of the Scout Regiment. She is able to remain calm and issue precise orders even in emergency situations. She is often in the same squad as Miche and Gelgar, also of the Scout Regiment, and they show excellent coordination in battle.

Gelgar (voiced by Yasuyuki Kase)

An experienced and highly skilled soldier even among the elite members of the Scout Regiment. The experience he built up in battle is evident on the battlefield, and he shows great courage when facing Titans. He is often in the same squad as Miche and Nanaba, also of the Scout Regiment, and they show excellent coordination in battle.

■ System

In Town Life, enjoy interacting with characters from the original series. Deepen bonds with individual characters to see their specific side stories and conversations.

Town Life

This is where characters can enjoy the ordinary life in-between the battles. It can be used to develop relationships or, perhaps, to train and prepare for the next expedition.

“Town Life” is a vital part of the game for the character development, as it does not only include the progression of the main story, but is also the place to evolve relationships with your companions through conversations and common missions, explore side stories and build up your fighting strength.

Attack on Titan 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC in early 2018. In Japan, a PlayStatopn Vita version will also be released and the Xbox One version will not be released.



