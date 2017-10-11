The Elder Scrolls Online Clockwork City Release Date Revealed - News

ZeniMax Online Studios announced The Elder Scrolls Online Clockwork City DLC will launch for Windows PC on October 23 and for consoles on November 7.

The DLC is available for free for ESO Plus members. Non-members can purchase it for 2,000 in-game crowns.

The Elder Scrolls Online is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

