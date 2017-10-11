Fortnite Battle Royale Surpasses 10 Million Players - News

Fortnite continues to be a success for Epic Games. Just last week the company announced the game passed seven million players.

Epic Games announced Fortnite Battle Royale surpassed 10 million players in two weeks.

View the infographic below:

Fortnite is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

