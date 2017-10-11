Xbox One S Minecraft, Rocket League, Halo, and Starter Bundles Coming Soon for $279 - News

Microsoft has announced four new 500GB Xbox One S bundles for $279 that will release in the coming weeks.

Here is information on the bundles:

Xbox One S Minecraft Complete Adventure Bundle

Xbox One S 500GB

Xbox Wireless Controller

Full-game download codes of Minecraft and “Minecraft: Story Mode Season 1 – The Complete Adventure” (Episodes 1-8)

Full add-on download code of Minecraft Explorer’s pack

Three months of Xbox Live Gold

One month of Xbox Game Pass

(Available in all Xbox One markets except Russia, China, India, Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Turkey, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.)

Xbox One S Rocket League Blast-Off Bundle

Xbox One S 500GB

Xbox Wireless Controller

Full-game download code of Rocket League

Three months of Xbox Live Gold

One month of Xbox Game Pass

(Available in all Xbox One markets except US, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Hungary, Russia, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Belgium and the Netherlands.)

Xbox One S Starter Bundle

Xbox One S 500GB

Xbox Wireless Controller

Three months of Xbox Live Gold

Three months of Xbox Game Pass

(Available in all Xbox One markets except China, South Korea, India, Japan, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden.)

Xbox One S Ultimate Halo Bundle

Xbox One S 500GB

Xbox Wireless Controller

Full-game download codes of Halo: 5 Guardians and Halo: The Master Chief Collection

A 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold

One month of Xbox Game Pass

(Available in the US exclusively at Walmart.)

