Xbox One S Minecraft, Rocket League, Halo, and Starter Bundles Coming Soon for $279 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 570 Views
Microsoft has announced four new 500GB Xbox One S bundles for $279 that will release in the coming weeks.
Here is information on the bundles:
Xbox One S Minecraft Complete Adventure Bundle
- Xbox One S 500GB
- Xbox Wireless Controller
- Full-game download codes of Minecraft and “Minecraft: Story Mode Season 1 – The Complete Adventure” (Episodes 1-8)
- Full add-on download code of Minecraft Explorer’s pack
- Three months of Xbox Live Gold
- One month of Xbox Game Pass
(Available in all Xbox One markets except Russia, China, India, Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Turkey, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.)
Xbox One S Rocket League Blast-Off Bundle
- Xbox One S 500GB
- Xbox Wireless Controller
- Full-game download code of Rocket League
- Three months of Xbox Live Gold
- One month of Xbox Game Pass
(Available in all Xbox One markets except US, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Hungary, Russia, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Belgium and the Netherlands.)
Xbox One S Starter Bundle
- Xbox One S 500GB
- Xbox Wireless Controller
- Three months of Xbox Live Gold
- Three months of Xbox Game Pass
(Available in all Xbox One markets except China, South Korea, India, Japan, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden.)
Xbox One S Ultimate Halo Bundle
- Xbox One S 500GB
- Xbox Wireless Controller
- Full-game download codes of Halo: 5 Guardians and Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- A 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold
- One month of Xbox Game Pass
(Available in the US exclusively at Walmart.)
Thanks VG24/7.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
That Halo Bundle is a great buy. The entire mainline franchise with one purchase.
Halo bundle is very tempting!
If theyre gonna keep bundling Halo MCC they should fix the fucking game. Atleast get the online parts at par with the original releases. The single player is mostly fine. Also, they should get rid of the starter bundle and offer 3 months of Gold and Pass in all the bundles.
Quite calculated that the bundle which comes with Halo titles grants the lowest amount of Xbox live time, idea to get that extra cash asap from people buying that bundle.
The console will play every single game that the Xbox X plays for almost half the price. Totally worth it imo.
I've almost used up all of my 2TB for my Xbox One S. So how the hell am I supposed to survive on a 1 TB Xbox One X?
Get an external hard drive?
Buy physical games... that's how.
Buy 2 Xbox One Xs.
Yep, Xbox Pass and EA Access should encourage MS to make all consoles 1TB or more. Also, MS's 1st party titles tend to be huge.
