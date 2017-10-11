Side-Scroller Knight Terrors Announced for Switch - News

Nicalis has announced a horror-themed arcade-style side-scroller Knight Terrors for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the Nintendo eShop in North America and Europe on October 24.

Knight Terrors depicts the horrifying adventures of a mysterious suit of armor known only as “The Knight.” Armed with a mighty sword and equipped with blood-red wings that allow flight, the Knight desperately races through the countryside in the darkest of the night, never stopping for any respite or consideration. He must face and vanquish a never-ending onslaught of bloodthirsty ghouls, flaming skulls and unspeakable horrors while jumping over spiked pits and flying through small gaps. If he takes three hits or allows three enemies to pass, it’s “Game Over.” Knight Terrors goes straight for the jugular, engaging players immediately with simple two-button controls, retina-searing sprite graphics and frantic neo-classical chiptunes. Special effects like screen shaking and time stopping magnify the impact of every enemy interaction. Once you’re hooked, the game keeps pulling you back in with earned power-ups, multiple unlockable game modes and high score tracking. What’s more, the procedurally generated levels ensure unlimited replayability—it’s a different game each and every time you play.

