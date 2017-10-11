Etrian Odyssey V Launches October 17 in Europe - News

Atlus announced Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth will launch digitally for the Nintendo 3DS in Europe on October 17. A physical release will follow on November 3.

Here is the DLC release schedule:

October 17 New Explorers 1 ($1.99): School Boy Uniform

New Explorers 2 ($1.99): School Girl Uniform

New Explorers 3 ($1.99): Lady’s Sweater October 24 New Explorers 4 ($1.99): Etrian Odyssey 1 Protector

New Explorers 5 ($1.99): Etrian Odyssey 1 Medic

Wizardly Experience Quest ($1.99): Adds a new, repayable quest and an accessory that grants 3x as much EXP gains

Wizardly Fortune Quest ($1.99): Adds a new, repayable quest and an accessory that raises the enemy drop rate to 100% October 31 New Explorers 6 ($1.99): Etrian Odyssey 2 Gunner

FM Synth Arranged Sounds ($4.99): Adds a music player function. Switch the game’s BGM by accessing the music player in the Options menu

