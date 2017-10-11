Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 2 Teaser Trailer Released - News

Square Enix has released the teaser trailer for Episode 2 of Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

View it below:

Episode 1 of Life is Strange: Before the Storm is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Episode 2 has yet to be dated.



