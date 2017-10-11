Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 25,788 units, according to Media Create for the week ending October 8.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 38,204 units. The 3DS sold 23,051 units, the PS4 sold 22,549 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 3,545 units. The Xbox One sold 186 units, the PS3 sold 72 units and the Wii U sold 45 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (Nintendo, 10/05/17) – 25,788 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 22,338 (1,212,901) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 13,392 (734,133) [PS4] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 13,169 (69,088) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Limited Edition Included) (Falcom, 09/28/17) – 12,581 (99,841) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 11,831 (88,768) [PS4] Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (Capcom, 10/05/17) – 11,666 (New) [PS4] Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (Ubisoft, 10/05/17) – 10,825 (New) [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo, 09/28/17) – 8,024 (49,514) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 6,266 (97,712) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,196 (604,865) [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool (Limited Edition Included) (Compile Heart, 10/05/17) – 5,197 (New) [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo, 09/28/17) – 4,952 (23,309) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 4,785 (151,668) [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 4,660 (17,276) [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 4,370 (1,737,922) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 4,339 (40,424) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 4,126 (176,959) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 3,340 (232,688) [PS4] Destiny 2 (SIE, 09/06/17) – 3,205 (91,893)

