Steven Universe: Save the Light Coming to PS4 Later This Month, Xbox One in November

Cartoon Network announced Steven Universe: Save the Light will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on October 31, and for the Xbox One worldwide on November 3 for $24.99. The release date for the PlayStation 4 version in Europe will be announced later.





Here is an overview of the game:

The sequel to the hit mobile RPG Attack the Light, Save the Light features an original storyline created in partnership with Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar. Discover fresh and familiar characters and enemies while exploring a variety of vast locations from the series – including Beach City, Strawberry Battlefields, the Great North and more – on an epic quest to protect the world from a mysterious new threat. Assemble a party from eight unique playable heroes – including newcomers Connie, Lapis, Peridot and Greg Universe – and level them up over time with new abilities and craftable gear. Face off against foes and bosses in active turn-based battles, unleashing powerful team attacks and character-combining fusions like Stevonnie (Steven and Connie), Opal (Amethyst and Pearl) and Sardonyx (Garnet and Pearl). Developed by Grumpyface, new scenes released today of Save the Light showcase two additional fusion team-ups with the addition of Smokey Quartz (Steven and Amethyst) and Sugilite (Garnet and Amethyst), as well as the promise of a robust upgrade system for each character and a peak at an all-new environment within Bismuth’s Forge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

