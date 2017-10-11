Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster Announced for PS4, PC - News

Square Enix has announced Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It will launch as a digital title on November 28 in Japan.

Here is a list of features:

PlayStation 4 Version:

Resolution: From 720p on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 –> PlayStation 4 Pro: Maximum 4K / PlayStation 4: Full HD

Functionality to change image settings (shadow and blur settings, etc.)

Trophy support

Share button support

PC Version:

Functionality to change screen resolution

Functionality to change image settings (shadow and blur settings, etc.)

Steam Achievements support

Mouse, keyboard, and PC controller support

Functionality to take screenshots without the UI

