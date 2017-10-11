Nintendo Classic Mini Super Famicom Sold 368,913 Units in 4 Days in Japan - News

/ 332 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Nintendo Classic Mini Super Famicom, the Japanese version of the Super NES Classic Edition, sold 368,913 units in its first four days of release in Japan, according to figures released by Famitsu.





The figure accounts for four days - October 5 through October 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles