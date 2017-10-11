Tekken 7 Sales Top 2 Million Units - News

/ 252 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The fighting game Tekken 7 has sold over two million copies as of September, announced director Katsuhiro Harada.



Over 2 million now (2017 June to September).

RT@NightmareSteam How many copies has Tekken 7 sold on consoles so far? — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) October 10, 2017

Tekken 7 launched worldwide on June 2 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles