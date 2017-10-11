Assassin’s Creed: Origins Season Pass and Free DLC Information Released - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced Season Pass and free DLC for Assassin’s Creed: Origins.



The Season Pass includes the following:

DLC 1 – The Hidden Ones: This story-driven expansion builds upon the growth of the Brotherhood, taking players years after the events of Assassin’s Creed: Origins as they clash with an occupying Roman force in a new region. This expansion will extend the level cap, allowing players to keep on making their character progress. Available in January, 2018.

This story-driven expansion builds upon the growth of the Brotherhood, taking players years after the events of Assassin’s Creed: Origins as they clash with an occupying Roman force in a new region. This expansion will extend the level cap, allowing players to keep on making their character progress. Available in January, 2018. DLC 2 – The Curse of the Pharaohs: In this story-driven expansion focusing on Egyptian mythology, players will fight against undead pharaohs and explore a new, mystical realm. During their journey, players will encounter famed Egyptian beasts such as Anubis warriors, scorpios and more, as they investigate the cause of the curse that has brought the dead pharaohs back to life. The Curse of the Pharaohs will increase the level cap further and introduce brand new Abilities. Available in March, 2018.

In this story-driven expansion focusing on Egyptian mythology, players will fight against undead pharaohs and explore a new, mystical realm. During their journey, players will encounter famed Egyptian beasts such as Anubis warriors, scorpios and more, as they investigate the cause of the curse that has brought the dead pharaohs back to life. The Curse of the Pharaohs will increase the level cap further and introduce brand new Abilities. Available in March, 2018. The Roman Centurion and Horus Packs: Two exclusive add-on packs including a new outfit, weapons, shield and mount. Available in November, 2017.

Two exclusive add-on packs including a new outfit, weapons, shield and mount. Available in November, 2017. A package of 500 Helix Credits, Available at the launch of the game.

An exclusive rare weapon, the Calamity Blade. Available at the launch of the game.

Here are details on the free DLC:

The Trials of the Gods: Epic boss battles against Egyptian gods that take place during special timed events, victorious players will receive prestigious rewards. The first Trial of the Gods event will be available 15 days after the launch of the game.

Epic boss battles against Egyptian gods that take place during special timed events, victorious players will receive prestigious rewards. The first Trial of the Gods event will be available 15 days after the launch of the game. The Nomad’s Bazaar: A wandering merchant gives players daily quests to complete in order to earn mysterious exotic rewards. Available at the launch of the game.

A wandering merchant gives players daily quests to complete in order to earn mysterious exotic rewards. Available at the launch of the game. Photo Mode: Players will be able to capture and share the beauty of the Egyptian landscape and indulge their inner wildlife photographer while discovering in-game pictures taken by other players. Available at the launch of the game.

Players will be able to capture and share the beauty of the Egyptian landscape and indulge their inner wildlife photographer while discovering in-game pictures taken by other players. Available at the launch of the game. Horde Mode: Players will fight endless waves of enemies in the Gladiator Arena. They will be able to compare their scores with their friends and challenge them asynchronously. Available in early 2018.

Players will fight endless waves of enemies in the Gladiator Arena. They will be able to compare their scores with their friends and challenge them asynchronously. Available in early 2018. Discovery Tour: This new educational mode turns the world of Assassin’s Creed: Origins into a combat-free living museum and will give everyone the opportunity to learn more about Ancient Egypt through guided tours curated by historians and Egyptologists. Available early 2018.

Assassin's Creed Origins will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles