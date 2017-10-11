Attack on Titan 2 Has Over 30 Playable Characters - News

New information on Koei Tecmo's Attack on Titan 2 has been revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

Here is the information:

There are over 30 playable characters. In addition to Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and Levi, they’re introducing Mike Zacharias, Nanaba, and Gelgar this week. Unexpected characters are also planned. As a matter of convenience, you can’t use any character you want whenever you want in Story Mode.

The story has been significantly upgraded in volume and is based on until Season 2 of the Attack on Titan television anime. There will not be an original story or any changes to the story. Original developments from the author of Attack on Titan are being prepared.

For daily parts, side stories are being developed that enable players to deepen their relationships with other characters and see those characters’ true selves.

A monocular can be used to search for the enemy.

There will be online co-op.

Attack on Titan 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC in early 2018. In Japan, a PlayStatopn Vita version will also be released and the Xbox One version will not be released.



