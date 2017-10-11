Xenon Valkyrie+ Coming to the PlayStation Vita This Winter - News

Xenon Valkyrie+ is coming to the PlayStation Vita this winter via the PlayStation Store, announced developer Cowcat. The game first released as Xenon Valkyrie on Windows PC via Steam in February.





Here is an overview of the game:



Xenon Valkyrie+ is a rogue-lite platformer game with RPG elements in which you must fight to the deepest part of a moon and halt the plans of a wicked witch. Obtain many weapons as you fight through a unique, randomly-generated world every time you play. Encounter many characters, stores and enemies that tell a legendary story. With traditional graphics and high quality chiptune music, level up and get the amazing power of the Xenon Valkyrie!

Key Features:

Rogue-lite platformer with a great story

RPG elements

Randomly generated levels

Quality Chiptune music

Hard gameplay and Permadeath

Three heroes with unique skills

100+ items

Multiple bosses and enemies

Several endings and secrets

Translated in English, French, Spanish, German and Italian

