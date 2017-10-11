God Eater 3 Information Revealed - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu released an interview with God Eater IP general producer Yuusuke Tomizawa, general director Hiro Yoshimura, and God Eater 3 producer Yuya Tomiyama disussing God Eater 3.



Read the information below:

First, they apologized for the three-year wait since the release of God Eater 2: Rage Burst.

After development of God Eater 2: Rage Burst wrapped up, they reconsidered what draws people to God Eater and what players are looking for. By looking at user feedback, they were faced with a situation where what users want is considerably different from the current God Eater.

In addition to looking at evolving the series, they explored market potential, including overseas expansion. Both God Eater 2: Rage Burst and God Eater: Resurrection were well-reviewed overseas.

They felt that God Eater 3 should return to the feeling first felt in God Eater—the good feeling of speedily fighting enemies.

God Eater 3 is set after the events of God Eater 2: Rage Burst.

The setting of God Eater 3 is the area around a Fenrir Headquarters. However, the Fenrir Headquarters that existed in God Eater 2: Rage Burst has already collapsed.

The world view from previous games has changed considerably, and the positions of the God Eaters have also changed.

Development is proceeding with console as the base. It is being developed on PC, and from there will be moved to console.

They’re evolving multiplayer to make it more enjoyable to play for the current era.

(In regards gameplay outside of four-person multiplayer) It’s possible.

The fields are being completely remade.

You can move around seamlessly on the field, and areas are the biggest they have ever been in a God Eater game. Fields feel more expansive than ever. There are many fields with differences in elevation, as well.

God Eater 3 will have enemies with different properties and abilities from Aragami, and these enemies will devour the player.

Devoured enemies will enter a strengthened state, leaving the player in a critical situation.

Up until now, the games were made up of “gods and mankind,” but this is vague in the protagonist of the game, who wore shackles on each of his hands. There’s a feeling of Gods devouring each other.

In addition to dual wielding God Arcs, new God Arcs different from previous systems will also appear.

Outside of that, the game will also incorporate new elements in order to face against formidable enemies.

The smartphone RPG God Eater: Resonant Ops is set between God Eater 2: Rage Burst and God Eater 3, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to understand God Eater 3 without playing it.

Development is currently 30 percent complete.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles