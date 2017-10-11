Happy Dungeons Tops 2.5 Million Downloads - News

Toylogic announced the free-to-play action RPG, Happy Dungeons, has topped over 2.5 million downloads worldwide.





Toylogic is running events until October 16 to celebrate the milestone:

Happy Fest Campaign 1: Infinite Dungeon Double Experience!

Get double experience when playing on any floor in the Infinite Dungeon! Time to buff up!

Happy Fest Campaign 2: 250 Happy Jewel Login Bonus Week!

Log in on each of the following days for a grand total of 250 Happy Jewels!

Log in each day to receive a total of 250 free Happy Jewels! Coo-l! Even if you miss a day, you’ll still get the gift for the days you log in! But you won’t get the Jewels for the day you missed, so be careful! Log in every day so you don’t miss a Jewel!

October 10 – Happy Jewels x50

October 11 – Happy Jewels x20

October 13 – Happy Jewels x20

October 14 – Happy Jewels x40

October 15 – Happy Jewels x100

Happy Fest Campaign 3: Exclusive Equipment Items in Happy Cards – Festival Pack!

The Festival Pack contains Items that can’t be obtained in any other Happy Cards Pack! Including some Items that can even Awaken to Cosmic! And of course, the 10-card pack contains an Epic or rarer Item guaranteed! Now, let’s take a look at some of the cont-WOW! These are some coo-coo-cool Items!

Yamato Trooper Set

Tricera Set

UAV Set

Dragon Knight Set

Emperor Set

Owl Set

Thank you knights, for 2,500,000 downloads!!! And thank you for playing Happy Dungeons! Stay Happy!

Happy Dungeons is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

