Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates Details Released

Spike Chunsoft has released new details on Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates.

Read the details below:

■ Story Mode

The Story Mode of Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates uses scene images, video, and music from Season 2 of the Attack on Titan television, enabling players to re-live that story in the game. In addition to the “Future Coordinates Chapter,” “Reiner, Annie, and Bertholdt Chapter” and “Ymir and Christa Chapter,” there are also two new side story chapters.

Ilse’s Notebook Chapter

Ilse is a member of the Survey Corps who is in a desperate situation, trying to return home after losing both her horse and her comrades. This is the story about the mysterious titan she encountered.

A Choice with No Regrets

With Levi, the popular character known as “humanity’s strongest,” taking on the role of protagonist, this story will reveal the details of how he and his comrades became members of the Survey Corps, and the events that followed.

*In order to play these side stories, save data from the previous game, Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains, is required.

A Recap of the First Game is Also Included

A “digest scenario” that recaps the story of Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains is also included. Furthermore, there is “Reiner and Annie Chapter” that is newly included and depicts the story of the previous game from the point of view of those with the ability to transform into titans. It’s something that can be enjoyed by those who have already played the previous game, as well as those who haven’t.

■ World Mode

In “World Mode,” you can create your own original character, lead an army, and take on various missions. This section will highlight three among the numerous new elements of this mode.

Hire Characters from the Original Work

By meeting certain requirements, characters from the Attack on Titan original work will become available for hire as “Elite Soldiers.” Unlike “General Soldiers,” who have fixed abilities, Elite Soldiers will level up and grow through missions just like the player character, allowing you to continue using, fighting alongside, and growing your favorite characters from the original work. There are also some characters that can learn special abilities during practice missions.

Expedition Missions

During an “Expedition Mission,” you’ll take on several missions one after the other. Since you won’t be able to change your equipment, the items you’re carrying, or the soldiers you bring along in between missions, it is necessary prepare more carefully ahead of battle. By attaining victory in these series of battles, you can obtain more rewards than usual.

Create Your Own Titan

As you progress through World Mode, you will set up a “Titan Research Lab” where you can combine faces, hair styles, bodies, and abilities to create your very own titan with the Titan Create editor. By defeating new titans during missions, you will unlock the parts of those titans for use in Titan Create.

■ New 3D Maneuver Gear Actions Added

New attack actions such as a ground run that uses the 3D Maneuver Gear, a reverse horizontal slash, and a high-speed slash from a dash have been added. The battle user interface has also been improved, and adjustments have been made to make the game more comfortable to play, such as making critical timing easier to aim for.

Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates will launxh for the Nintendo 3DS on November 30 in Japan.



