Xenon Valkyrie+ Coming to Vita This Winter

Cowcat Games (developers of Demetrios: The BIG Cynical Adventure) have revealed that they are porting Diabolical Mind's rogue-like platformer Xenon Valkyrie to Vita for release later this year. The developer has promised a "revamped version" with "major gameplay improvements" to the experience. You can check more details via the press release.

The feature list includes:

Rogue-lite platformer with a great story

RPG elements

Randomly generated levels

Quality Chiptune music

Hard gameplay and Permadeath

3 heroes with unique skills

100+ items

Multiple bosses and enemies

Several endings and secrets

Translated in English, French, Spanish, German and Italian

Did you check out this game on Steam? Are you interested in this updated version? Let us know in the comments!

