Xenon Valkyrie+ Coming to Vita This Winter - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 4 hours ago / 297 Views
Cowcat Games (developers of Demetrios: The BIG Cynical Adventure) have revealed that they are porting Diabolical Mind's rogue-like platformer Xenon Valkyrie to Vita for release later this year. The developer has promised a "revamped version" with "major gameplay improvements" to the experience. You can check more details via the press release.
The feature list includes:
- Rogue-lite platformer with a great story
- RPG elements
- Randomly generated levels
- Quality Chiptune music
- Hard gameplay and Permadeath
- 3 heroes with unique skills
- 100+ items
- Multiple bosses and enemies
- Several endings and secrets
- Translated in English, French, Spanish, German and Italian
Did you check out this game on Steam? Are you interested in this updated version? Let us know in the comments!
Watched the Steam trailer and it looks very... ehhh... Move along now.
We've done many improvements since the original PC version, especially on the gameplay side! (Yes, I'm the developer and publisher for this console port :p) We've also proofreaded the English version which was pretty bad in the PC trailer.
Thanks VGChartz for posting the news!
We'll see what comes of it :) I am a big Vita gamer.
Wow. Awkward ...
I would not say "awkward", rather surprising that a developer follows their game so closely. Though, if all of them did that, they'd just stop releasing games altogether because of XYZ sucking, according to the internet :P
