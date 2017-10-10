Star Wars Battlefront II Adds Darth Vader to the Fight - News

A new playable character has been announced for Star Wars Battlefront II, the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Vader.

Here is an overview of the character via PlayStation Blog:

Gleaming helm, sweeping cape, glowing red lightsaber: Darth Vader’s imposing presence is so purely menacing that few dare stand before him. In Star Wars Battlefront II, you will wield the full arsenal of Lord Vader’s vast powers against the enemies of order. Anger fuels the dark side of the Force, and Vader’s rage is nearly boundless. By drawing from his potent fury, Vader can periodically increase both his durability and his damage output, becoming stronger as a battle unfolds. Vader is always dangerous, but when he calls upon his anger, he is nearly unstoppable. Vader can also attack at range with his lightsaber with a powerful throw, sending the red blade of energy scything through enemy ranks and then returning it to his hand. This allows him to make potent strikes at a distance. And of course, Darth Vader wields his iconic Force choke, punishing his enemies with a telekinetic attack that lifts them off the ground as it weakens them. The crushing grip of the Sith Lord holds victims in the air, then drops his enemies at a place of his choosing (like a nearby cliff). Players can also customize Vader’s abilities with Star Cards to suit their play style. Regardless of the configuration you choose, you’ll be delighted by Darth Vader’s ability to effortlessly cut down opponents within reach of his lightsaber, and impressed with his durability.

Star Wars Battlefront II will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 17.

