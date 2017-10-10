This Week's Deals With Gold - Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Life is Strange - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 282 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through October 17 at 6am EDT / 3am PDT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Blood Bowl 2*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Cabela’s African Adventures *
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Dangerous Golf*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Ginger: Beyond the Crystal*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Hunter’s Legacy*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Infinite Minigolf
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime *
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Mega Man Legacy Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|MONOPOLY PLUS*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|MXGP2*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|OlliOlli2: XL Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Surf World Series*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Thief*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Tour de France 2017*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Trackmania Turbo*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|UNO*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|X-Morph: Defense*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals Not Revealed Yet
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
