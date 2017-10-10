The Mummy Demastered Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 24 - News

/ 500 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

WayForward announced The Mummy Demastered will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on October 24.



The Mummy Demastered launches on October 24th! Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/dWHdVOK20R pic.twitter.com/VrrNBgCcCg — WayForward (@WayForward) October 9, 2017

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A powerful ancient evil has arisen, and the war to save humanity has begun! The Mummy Demastered throws you into a 16-bit-inspired battle against the undead in a 2D, nonlinear, action-packed adventure. As an elite agent in the monster-hunting Prodigium organization, you must use a variety of weapons, upgrades, and mysterious artifacts to defend mankind against the supernatural hordes of Princess Ahmanet. Your Prodigium unit is already on the scene, but HQ lost contact with them hours ago. Only by exploring tombs, forests, abandoned tunnels, and the cursed streets of London will you discover the fate of your allies. But beware – Ahmanet commands legions of undead, insects, plague-ridden vermin, and worse! If you’re not careful, you’ll be the next soul in her army.

Key Features:

Stunning retro-inspired graphics and atmospheric chiptune soundtrack

Shoot-’em-up action meets exploration-based adventuring

Fight for survival against swarms of horrifying enemies and bosses

Obliterate monsters with an arsenal of weapons including grenades, a flamethrower and more

Uncover and collect 50 hidden relics

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles